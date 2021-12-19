Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after acquiring an additional 384,501 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after acquiring an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 705.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,047,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.14.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $266.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.63 and a 1-year high of $289.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

