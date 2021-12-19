Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 960 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.2% in the third quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $1,540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 419.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $716,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,250 shares of company stock worth $143,142,805. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

MRNA opened at $294.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.58. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

