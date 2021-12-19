-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Danimer Scientific posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Danimer Scientific.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 208,054 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 567,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $893.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $66.30.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

