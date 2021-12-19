Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives $51.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

PKIUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Parkland has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

