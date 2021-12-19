Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CME Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in CME Group by 138.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $224.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $232.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

