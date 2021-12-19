Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 111.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 73.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,975,000 after acquiring an additional 69,537 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.