Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,930 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,608,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,079,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,417,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR stock opened at $230.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.39. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

