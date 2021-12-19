Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after buying an additional 660,657 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after buying an additional 315,780 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after buying an additional 230,808 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 591,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,793,000 after purchasing an additional 198,766 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $105.14 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

