Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 166 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,016.93.

MELI opened at $1,187.55 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,018.73 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,403.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,567.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

