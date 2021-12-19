Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $31,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

