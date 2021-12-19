James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $542.83

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 542.83 ($7.17) and traded as high as GBX 564 ($7.45). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 556 ($7.35), with a volume of 25,932 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 551.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 543.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a GBX 11 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

