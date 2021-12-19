SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,586.58

SSE plc (LON:SSE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,586.58 ($20.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,611.50 ($21.30). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,609 ($21.26), with a volume of 6,349,481 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSE shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.79) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.50) to GBX 1,600 ($21.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,637.38 ($21.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £17.15 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,615.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,586.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. SSE’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

About SSE (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

