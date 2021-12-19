Short Interest in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Drops By 20.4%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, President Fred G. Kennedy III sold 76,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $580,870.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dawn A. Harms sold 28,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $219,054.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,274. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Stable Road Acquisition has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

