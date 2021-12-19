Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GTBIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

