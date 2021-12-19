Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,884 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.0% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 123,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Leidos by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

