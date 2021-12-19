Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,019.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $497,000.

A opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.63 and its 200-day moving average is $156.66. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

