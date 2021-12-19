Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys New Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.49 and a 1 year high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

