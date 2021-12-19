Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 1,247 Shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 770.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ETHO opened at $62.02 on Friday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $66.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60.

