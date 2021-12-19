Joanne Jenkins Lager Sells 7,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 10th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $120,750.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $966,000.00.

ITOS stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.97 and a beta of 1.55. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITOS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 142.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

