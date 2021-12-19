Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,055 shares during the period. Apple makes up 11.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.19.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

