-$0.18 EPS Expected for SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

S has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

S opened at $47.97 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $78.53.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,025. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

