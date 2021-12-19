Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TPRKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $29.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.