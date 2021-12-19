Brokerages Set Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) PT at $20.00

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of BIOVF opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

