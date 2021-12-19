Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Receives C$71.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM.A. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$72.42 per share, with a total value of C$254,411.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,902.08. Also, Director Brian Lawson sold 10,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$777,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,700,737.25.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
