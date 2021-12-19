Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Receives C$71.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

BAM.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of TSE BAM.A opened at C$73.83 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of C$48.34 and a twelve month high of C$77.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.79 billion and a PE ratio of 27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell purchased 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$72.42 per share, with a total value of C$254,411.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,902.08. Also, Director Brian Lawson sold 10,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$777,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,700,737.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

