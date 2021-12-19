Lance Torgerson Sells 4,986 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,476.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $53,625.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $148,779.18.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $151,845.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $152,138.37.

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $160,844.94.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $150,415.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $150,117.73.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $127,891.96.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.60 million, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 3.60. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Civeo by 45.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 96,030 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Civeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at $1,050,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

