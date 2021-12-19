Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director John F. Regan Sells 7,000 Shares

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $971.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 414,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 264,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,713,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 123,372 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

