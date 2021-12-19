Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $242,000 Holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Westpac Banking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 54,271 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 78,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,640,000 after acquiring an additional 335,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4509 per share. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

