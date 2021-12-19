Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,096,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,079 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 375,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

