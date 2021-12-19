CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

