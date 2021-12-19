Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 4,745 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after buying an additional 345,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after buying an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $256.93 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.61.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

