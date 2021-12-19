Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 520 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,966,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,008.04.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,683.84 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,755.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,735.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

