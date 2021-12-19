International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 86,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $935,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of PPA stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.