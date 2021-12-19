AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 231,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

