International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in McKesson by 96.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.67.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $233.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.09 and a 1 year high of $236.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

