Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 243 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

