Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 30.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,108 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

