Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $273.07 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $255.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

