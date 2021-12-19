Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.13 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $70.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

