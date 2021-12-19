Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 86,770 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,770 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $270,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,812,627 shares of company stock valued at $110,909,562 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

SNAP opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

