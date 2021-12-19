Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 26,076 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 235,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,831,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO boosted its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 30,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.34. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,787,218 shares of company stock worth $951,802,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
