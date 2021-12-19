Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 26,076 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 235,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,831,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO boosted its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 30,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.34. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,787,218 shares of company stock worth $951,802,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

