Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading Down 1.2%

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29. 241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 774,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,000. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF accounts for 2.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 58.24% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

