Wilson Grad Conn Sells 10,000 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sprinklr stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sprinklr by 231.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after buying an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 1,243.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

