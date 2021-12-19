1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Down 32.0% in November

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 million, a P/E ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 3rd quarter worth $5,041,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 3rd quarter worth $1,856,000. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 245,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 44,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares during the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.