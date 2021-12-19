$0.40 EPS Expected for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) to announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HeadHunter Group.

HHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

HHR opened at $51.05 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,671,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after acquiring an additional 994,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after acquiring an additional 710,771 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 258.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after acquiring an additional 699,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

