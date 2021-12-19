CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.23

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.23 and traded as high as $38.81. CBIZ shares last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 581,970 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.