Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Up 21.1% in November

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $2.25 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 265,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 116,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

