Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Up 21.1% in November

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $2.25 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
