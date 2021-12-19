AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.64. AdvanSix posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.76. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

