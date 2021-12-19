Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Director Sells $178,380.45 in Stock

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $684.00 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $579.96 and a 12 month high of $805.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $726.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.04.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atrion by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Atrion by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.