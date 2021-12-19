Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $9.91 Million Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after buying an additional 113,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mimecast by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 35.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter worth about $2,225,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $2,319,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,327 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

